Update: Bulls Reportedly Will Sign Former NBA Champion From 2016 NBA Finals Team

According to Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, Tristan Thompson will be waived by the team on Thursday. He will then sign with the Chicago Bulls, according to Carlisle.

Update: The Pacers have announced that they have waived Tristan Thompson.  

According to Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, the team will waive Tristan Thompson and he will sign with the Chicago Bulls (see tweets below).  

"It was fun while it lasted," Carlisle said of Thompson. “He's gonna be joining a different team. He's gonna be waived tomorrow."  

Thompson was recently traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Pacers in the deal that got the Kings two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis. 

Prior to the Kings, the former fourth overall pick played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.  

He spent nine seasons in Cleveland, and in 2016 won the NBA Championship. 

The 30-year-old has played in 33 games this season (for the Kings and Pacers) and is averaging 6.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.  

He has career averages of 9.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. 

