Three Key Takeaways From Warriors-Wizards Preseason Game In Japan

It may only be the preseason, but the NBA is back and the team that won the final game of the 2021-22 season has begun the preseason with a victory.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 in both team’s first preseason game and the first preseason game of this new NBA season. This game was played overseas in Japan as part of the NBA Japan Games 2022 showcase.

Preseason games are always about just getting everyone’s feet wet at the start of training camp and doing so with a heavy focus on new arrivals, whether they be rookies or new acquisitions.

This was the case with the Warriors specifically, as no starter played more than 19 minutes with both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green playing only 13 minutes.

Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Donte DiVincenzo, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman all saw the most playing time off-the-bench for Golden State as the team’s main second-unit and there is definitely a lot to discuss in regards to what this second-unit can bring to the Warriors, especially in regards to what Wiseman did in this game.

As for the Wizards, almost all of their starters saw roughly 20 minutes of action and most of their bench saw anywhere from 15-20 minutes worth of action.

All-Star Bradley Beal looked solid in his return from a wrist injury, scoring 9 points on 4-8 shooting and adding 3 assists to his name as well.

Winning in the preseason really does not mean anything, but for the Warriors, this win definitely raises some eyebrows because of the contributions they received from some of their young talents.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from Friday’s game.

James Wiseman Looks Healthy And Hungry

Finally healthy and returning to the court from a meniscus injury suffered at the end of the 2020-21 season, James Wiseman has been showing flashes of his full potential all offseason long.

His play in Las Vegas during NBA Summer League was impressive and once again, Wiseman has drawn a lot of attention with his first 20-or-so minutes of action this preseason.

Coming off-the-bench against the Wizards, Wiseman scored a game-high 20 points on 8-11 shooting and he also had 9 rebounds as well. If there is one thing that we can take away from his performance, it is that the former second overall pick finally has his strength back and that was apparent on a poster dunk over Kristaps Porzingis.

Obviously fans are happy to see James Wiseman contributing at a high-level offensively, being the recipient of multiple lob passes from Stephen Curry and others in this game, but the team was thrilled to see Wiseman step up defensively as well.

He may have only had one block in the game, but Wiseman was constantly moving his feet and always seemed to be in the right spot at the right time. Behind Kevon Looney, this is exactly what the Warriors need.

“James has had a really good few days in practice. Just his understanding of spacing and defensive communication, being in the right place. He just has a much better sense of the NBA game now than he did when he was playing a couple of years ago,” head coach Steve Kerr said after the game.

“I couldn’t be happier for James.”

Building off this performance will be key for James Wiseman, as the Warriors are counting on him being a key building block in their rotations for many years to come.

Donte DiVincenzo Will Fill Big Void On Wing For Golden State

Perhaps one of the biggest under-the-radar signings of this offseason was Donte DiVincenzo accepting a two-year, north of $9 million deal with the Golden State Warriors.

DiVincenzo had been injured in recent years with the Milwaukee Bucks and after being dealt to the Sacramento Kings this past season, it appeared as if the former first-round pick was ready for a change of scenery.

Losing Otto Porter Jr. and Damion Lee out on the perimeter this offseason, Donte DiVincenzo figures to hold an important role for the Warriors, possibly being a “sixth man” kind of option for them next to Jordan Poole on the bench.

Against Washington, DiVincenzo played about 17 minutes, scoring 9 points on 3-4 shooting, 2-3 from three-point range, and he also had 7 rebounds. He may only be listed as 6-foot-4, but DiVincenzo plays well above his height and is a very gifted athlete.

Being another capable ball-handler and secondary playmaker, Donte DiVincenzo is the perfect type of player for this Warriors offense since he does not necessarily need the ball in his hands to make a difference. He has always been regarded as a willing passer and defensively, DiVincenzo has the ability to guard multiple positions on the floor.

If the Warriors are to have a chance at defending their championship, DiVincenzo will have to play a big role for them on the wing and he will undoubtedly be counted on at times throughout the 2022-23 season.

Rui Hachimura Is The Key To Washington Finding Success

Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, Monte Morris and Will Barton are all talented players on the Washington Wizards roster entering the year, but Rui Hachimura may very well be the key to this team finding success in a very competitive Eastern Conference.

The margin for error is very small in the East this season and as a result, the Wizards are going to need secondary talents to step up and play big minutes.

Whether it is in the starting lineup or coming off-the-bench, Rui Hachimura has what it takes to succeed in this league and his blend of scoring and rebounding in the paint is what could really change the narrative surrounding the Wizards entering the year.

Hachimura finished with 13 points on 5-9 shooting against the Warriors on Friday and he also had 9 rebounds as well.

A talented forward that can do a lot of little things on the floor, Hachimura is the perfect type of player to embrace the “secondary star” role on this team, especially since he is entering the final year of his contract.

Becoming a stronger ball-handler and working on his footwork in the low-post will go a long way in Rui Hachimura becoming a core part of this team and possibly a reason that they could sneak into the playoffs.