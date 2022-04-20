3 Questions Facing Toronto Raptors Heading Into Game 3 Against Philadelphia 76ers

The Toronto Raptors ended up being one of the hottest teams in the NBA during the second-half of the season, as they went 25-11 from January 29 through the end of the regular season, but they have seemed to lose some of their “magic touch” as of late.

Heading into their first-round matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers as the 5-seed in the Eastern Conference, Toronto had won nine of their last twelve games.

Now, the Raptors have lost two straight games to the 76ers by double-digits, casting a ton of doubt on their ability to win the series, yet alone a game at this point, against Philadelphia!

Game 3 on Wednesday night is a pivotal point in the Raptors' season, especially since no team that has ever gone down 0-3 in a playoff series and come back to win four games.

In front of their home fans and facing a “must-win” scenario, the Toronto Raptors will need to find a way to win Game 3 of this first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers and these are the three biggest questions the Raptors are facing ahead of this game.

What is the Status of Scottie Barnes?

As of Wednesday afternoon, Scottie Barnes is reportedly out of his walking boot and was present at team shootaround. As for if he will play in Game 3 on Wednesday night, Raptors’ head coach said “maybe.”

In Game 1 of this series, Barnes suffered a left ankle sprain after contesting a shot attempt by Joel Embiid and then the 76ers’ big man land on his foot, causing Barnes' ankle to buckle underneath him.

Scottie Barnes was on the court in a lot of pain for a couple of minutes as the Raptors’ training staff came out to treat him. The rookie was then helped to the locker room, putting little to no weight on his left foot/ankle.

The progression Barnes has made since suffering this injury on Saturday is definitely good news for the Raptors, but he is still considered “Questionable” at this point and very “50-50” as to if he will be able to play at a consistently high-level the rest of this series.

Without Barnes on the floor in Game 2, the Raptors put up a better fight against Philadelphia, but they still fell by 15 points and were never really able to get anything going offensively.

Getting Scottie Barnes back for Game 3 would be huge for the Raptors not only due to the level of talent Barnes is, but because of what he means to this team. The energy in Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night will be extremely high and if Barnes is on the floor, that energy will only increase.

The 76ers definitely have more talent than the Raptors in this series, but Toronto really does have a home court advantage with their fan base and with the energy Scottie Barnes brings, Toronto definitely needs him back out on the floor to avoid going down 0-3 in this series.

Can Toronto Keep Philadelphia Out on the Perimeter?

One of the key things that has propelled the 76ers to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors is the fact that they have been abusing the Raptors’ defense.

Toronto finished the regular season ranking 10th in defensive rating and they have always been known to be a terrific defensive team under head coach Nick Nurse, but Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden and Tobias Harris have been picking this defense apart, averaging a combined 96.5 points per game through the first two games in this series.

These are the four best players on the 76ers and Toronto cannot expect to stop each and every one of them every game, but the Raptors do need to do a better job of limiting Philadelphia’s ability to attack the paint.

Through two games in this series, the Raptors are outscoring the 76ers 96-86 in the paint, yet Philadelphia is +26 from the free-throw line in this series and have gone 55-64 (85.9%) from the line through Games 1 and 2.

That is an insanely high number of free-throws for a team to make and take through two games and while the 76ers are known for drawing fouls, Toronto needs to be more cognizant of this.

Joel Embiid and James Harden are notorious for jumping into defenders and putting their head down while driving to the rim in attempts to put the game in the hands of the referees.

There is no way to prevent fouls being called, but the Raptors can put themselves in better guarding positions and the best way to take away the 76ers’ ability to draw fouls is to keep them out on the perimeter.

Forcing contested jump shots and not letting the 76ers get inside the paint will be key for the Raptors and ultimately, this could force them to give up a ton of open jumpers from the perimeter.

Collapsing on the 76ers' stars as they look to attack the rim and just being more physical without fouling is a "must" defensively.

The referee’s whistle in this series has not been kind to the Raptors so far and while they could sit back and just complain that the foul calls are not going their way, we should fully expect Nick Nurse and the Raptors to come out ready to fight physically and mentally in Game 3 on Wednesday.

When Joel Embiid or James Harden look to attack the paint, Toronto must collapse on them and force Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris to beat them from the perimeter.

Maybe the 76ers still find a way to win by knocking down 15-plus three-pointers like they did in Game 1, but the Raptors’ defense needs to tighten up on the perimeter and use their size to their advantage in terms of keeping Philadelphia out of the paint where they are able to draw fouls at will.

Will Fred VanVleet Control Toronto’s Offense?

Pascal Siakam has been great in his role as the Raptors’ primary ball-handler and facilitator, but this team is in much better shape when Fred VanVleet is controlling the pace of play at the point guard position.

Maybe he is not 100% after dealing with a knee injury late in the regular season, but VanVleet needs to be the guy to step up for the Raptors if they are to get back in this series and at least make it somewhat interesting.

A first-time All-Star this year, Fred VanVleet averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 assists and shot 37.7% from three-point range during the regular season.

So far in this series against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Raptors’ point guard is averaging 19.0 points, 6.5 assists and is shooting 39.1% from three-point range.

His numbers in this series so far are definitely not bad and Fred VanVleet is not the reason Toronto finds themselves down 0-2 in this series, but we have yet to see VanVleet have a signature game this postseason.

Just a slight increase in scoring production from the 20 points he scored in Game 2 to 23 or 24 points in Game 3 could drastically change the balance of this series for the Raptors, especially since they cannot seem to go on runs offensively against Philadelphia.

Pascal Siakam can still be a primary ball-handler for this team and continue attacking perimeter-to-post, but Fred VanVleet needs to be more assertive offensively and find ways to potentially get the 76ers in some foul trouble early on if the Raptors are to control the pace of play and settle down into a groove offensively on Wednesday night.

Related stories on NBA basketball