Thunder And Knicks Starting Lineups

The Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.  

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineup, as relayed by Underdog NBA. 

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Thunder will start Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Giddey, Pokusevski, Robinson-Earl on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Reddish, Barrett, Randle, Hartenstein on Sunday."

The Thunder are led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 30.5 points 4.4 rebounds 5.5 assists 2.0 steals 1.5 blocks per contest. 

The former Kentucky star was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. 

He spent his rookie season with the Los Angeles Clippers, but was sent to the Thunder in the summer of 2019 (in the Paul George trade). 

He looks like he could be an All-Star this season and potentially the face of the franchise for a very long time. 

Coming into the season, the Thunder had been expected to be a bad team, but they are 5-7 in their first 12 games, so they have been competitive. 

The Knicks enter the afternoon tied with the Indiana Pacers for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They are 6-6 in their first 12 games of the season.

Last season was a huge letdown when they finished as the 11th seed and missed the postseason (they were the fourth seed in 2021). 

Jalen Brunson, who signed with the team over the offseason is averaging 19.8 points and 6.8 assists per contest.  

