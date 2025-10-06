Tim Hardaway Jr Proved Free Agency Is All About Relationships
Tim Hardaway Jr. found a solid fit with the Detroit Pistons for one season. While there were discussions about the Pistons potentially making an offer to bring Hardaway back, the veteran packed up and moved back to the Western Conference.
Heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season, Hardaway is playing for the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets can thank their player-turned-coach connections for helping with that.
via @JoelRushNBA: Tim Hardaway Jr. on played/worked before w/ new #Nuggets coaches J.J. Barea & Jared Dudley: “It helps tremendously, and that’s what makes the decision to come here even more easy, just having a familiarity with your peers, the coaching staff and some of the guys on the team.”
J. J. Barea hasn’t been with the Nuggets’ organization for long. Just last season, he was coaching in Puerto Rico after spending time with the Dallas Mavericks in a player development role. With the Nuggets making major changes to the coaching staff, Barea was brought back to the NBA.
Hardaway worked with Barea in two different capacities. From 2014 to 2020, Barea played for the Mavericks. During his final season as a player, he appeared in 29 games, picking up six starts. With 15.5 minutes of action per game, the coach accounted for 7.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
When he moved into a coaching role for a short sint, Hardaway was still playing for the Mavs.
As for Jared Dudley, he’s a former player who has run with several organizations, including the Charlotte Bobcats, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
After Dudley’s 2020-2021 run with the Lakers, he went right into coaching. Dudley started with the Dallas Mavericks as an assistant. That’s when he worked directly with Hardaway. This year, Dudley joined Barea is linking up with the Nuggets’ staff.
Hardaway doesn’t anticipate being in Denver long-term, after signing a one-year deal with the team, but he’s embracing an everyday role as a solid rotational veteran. During his one and only season with the Pistons last year, Hardaway started all 77 games he played. Hardaway averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. He knocked down 41 percent of his shots from the field and shot threes at a 37 percent clip.
In the playoffs, Hardaway produced 12 points per game in six matchups against the New York Knicks.
Last year, Hardaway carried the most experience on a young Pistons team. In Denver, he joins a team that has multiple players with a recent title run under their belt. While the state of the Nuggets certainly helped Hardaway make his decision to sign there, so did the player/coach connections.