Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns Denies Report Of Player-Only Meeting

While it was reported on Thursday that the Minnesota Timberwolves held a “players-only meeting” ahead of their Game 6 matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has come out and fully denied this speculation.

The Minnesota Timberwolves face one of their most important games in franchise history on Friday night, as they will host the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round series, looking to force a decisive Game 7 with a trip to the Western Conference Semifinals on the line.

Ahead of this game though, reports surfaced on Thursday about the Timberwolves holding a “players-only meeting” immediately following a film session conducted by head coach Chris Finch.

According to the report, Minnesota’s players watched extra film segments on their own, challenged one another and stressed the importance of moving the ball.

However, just several hours before Game 6, Karl-Anthony Towns spoke to the media and denied all reports of there being a “players-only meeting.”

“This is why I don’t look at Twitter,” Towns said. “Y’all be making s*** up.”

According to Timberwolves beat writer and reporter Dane Moore, Towns was genuinely confused when asked about the reports that surfaced on Thursday and the All-Star center claimed that the team as a whole, including the coaching staff, had a film session.

Game 6 of this first-round series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies will surely be a sight to see and it will be interesting to see what adjustments the Timberwolves have made after dropping three of the last four games in this series.

The Timberwolves have not won a playoff series since 2004 and now external noise and reports coming from outside the organization could be inside the heads of this team. 

