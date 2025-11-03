Timberwolves' Biggest Threat to the West Gets a Positive Update
Anthony Edwards underwent his reevaluation on Monday, as expected.
Fortunately for the Minnesota Timberwolves star, he was cleared to begin ramping back up, according to an official press release from the team.
via Timberwolves: The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the following injury update on guard Anthony Edwards: Edwards, who suffered a right hamstring strain on Sunday, Oct. 26 during the Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers game, has been cleared for contact basketball activities. Edwards’ game availability will remain as out as he continues to progress through his return-to-play rehabilitation program. Further updates of his progress will be provided when available.
Good news, followed by bad news. Edwards is beginning to ramp up for his return, but there isn’t a target date set for him to get back out on the court.
Currently, Edwards is in danger of missing the longest stretch of games throughout his career.
When the season started, Edwards appeared in the Timberwolves’ first three games. He started the year off with a bang, scoring 41 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one block in 39 minutes of action.
Edwards followed up that performance with a 31-point outing, along with four rebounds, five assists, and a block in 34 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers.
During the Timberwolves’ matchup against the Indiana Pacers, he checked out after just three minutes of action. Edwards shot 2-5 from the field, scoring just five points.
Over the past three games, Edwards hasn’t been in the mix for the Timberwolves. They have gone 1-2 during that time. On Monday, the Timberwolves will take on a struggling Brooklyn Nets team on the road. Despite not having Edwards in the mix, the 3-3 Timberwolves should be able to take care of business against the winless Nets.
As long as the Timberwolves can stay afloat for the next week or two, they should be in good standing in the Western Conference when Edwards gets back. While the West remains tight after last season, the Timberwolves don’t seem to be bracing for a long absence for Edwards now that he’s cleared to participate in basketball activities. Once he’s back to one-hundred percent, the Timberwolves will likely resume as a big threat in the West.
Want to read more about the daily ripple effects of the NBA? Make sure you bookmark Fastbreak on SI for the top hoops stories of the day from a league-wide scope.