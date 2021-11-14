Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against Clippers On Saturday Night

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Los Angeles to play the Clippers at Staples Center on Saturday night.

On Friday night they beat the Lakers in the same building to improve to 4-7 on the season and end a six-game losing streak.

For the game on Saturday night, the Timberwolves have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Timberwolves P.R.

The Timberwolves have a loaded starting lineup with D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns and they definitely have the potential to be a sleeper team to make the playoffs (or the play-in game) in the Western Conference.

They had started the season 3-1 before the six-game losing streak.

Last season they dealt with an abundance of injuries that hampered their season.

