Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Jazz

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz are playing against each other on Friday night in Salt Lake City, Utah, and both teams have announced their starting lineup for the game.

The starting lineup for the Timberwolves can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

They have 2020 number one overall pick Anthony Edwards back in action and in the starting lineup.

He had missed the team's last six games after being in health and safety protocols.

The Timberwolves come into the game missing several key players including All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell, who are out due to health and safety protocols.

They have a 16-18 record on the season.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are 25-9 and the third seed in the west.

