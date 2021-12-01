Timberwolves Starting Lineup Against The Wizards
The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards on Wednesday evening.
For the game, they have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Timberwolves are one of the hottest teams in the entire NBA having won seven of their last eight games.
They come into Wednesday with an 11-10 record, and currently would be a playoff team.
As for the Wizards, they are 13-8 in their first 21 games of the season, which is super surprising considering they traded Russell Westbrook this past offseason.
A lot of their key players are in their first season with the team, and they have been able to click instantly, which has gotten them off to a great start.
