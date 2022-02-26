Skip to main content
Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The 76ers

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in Minnesota on Friday night.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.   

The full lineup and injury report for the Timberwolves on Friday night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team's PR.  

The Timberwolves come into the game after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Thursday evening in their first game back from the All-Star break. 

On Friday night, they will be facing off against the new-look 76ers with All-Star James Harden, who was traded from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this month. 

The Timberwolves come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 32-28 record in the 60 games that they have played in so far. 

