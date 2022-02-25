Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Grizzlies
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night for both team's first game back since the All-Star break.
For the game, the Timberwolves have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team's PR.
In the tweet their injury report can also be seen; McKinley Wright IV and Leandro Bolmaro have both been ruled out for the game.
Coming into the night, the Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 31-28 record, and they are 17-11 in 28 games at home this season.
They are also 7-3 in last ten games overall.
As for the Grizzlies, they are the third seed in the west with a 41-19 record in 60 games.
