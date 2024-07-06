Tina Charles Passes WNBA Great Tamika Catchings on All-Time Scoring List
Tina Charles is moving up the WNBA's all-time scoring list. Friday night, the Atlanta Dream star climbed into third place on the league's scoring list, passing Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings.
Charles passed Catchings in Atlanta's game against the Dallas Wings on Friday night. She secured her spot on the all-time scoring ladder following a made layup in the fourth quarter, giving her 7,381 points. Catchings ended her career with 7,380.
Catchings spent her entire career with the Fever and was a 10-time All-Star, a former league MVP and a WNBA champion.
Charles began her WNBA career in 2010 with the Connecticut Sun. She's also had stops with the New York Liberty, Washington Mystics, Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm. Charles was the league's Rookie of the Year in 2010 and was named MVP in 2012.
Over the course of her professional career, Charles has been named an All-Star eight times and is a five-time All-WNBA first team selection.
After surpassing Catchings impressive mark, there's a good chance that Charles can climb up into the No. 2 spot on the league's all-time scoring list by the end of the season. Following Friday's contest, Charles has totaled 7,383 career points. Sitting in second place is Tina Thompson, who put up 7,488 points during her time in the league.
Charles needs just 106 points over the next 21 games to become the league's second all-time leading scorer.
There's still a long way to go before Charles would be able to challenge for that top spot, currently owned by Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi. The three-time league champion has scored 10,423 career points ... and counting.
Still, climbing all the way up to No. 3 is an impressive accomplishment for Charles. She'll undoubtedly get that No. 2 spot in no time.