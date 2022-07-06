Here's What T.J. Warren Tweeted On Wednesday

On Wednesday, NBA veteran T.J. Warren sent out a tweet with the caption: "I need a Dom & Cole track".

Warren has spent the last three seasons with the Indiana Pacers, and on Tuesday The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that he agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Warren has only played four games over the last two seasons due to injury, but he is still just 28-years-old.

In 2020, he averaged 19.8 points per game on nearly 54% shooting from the field.

For the Nets, he is a huge pickup as insurance if they move on from either of their superstar players (Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving), or he will be a fantastic backup off the bench.

