Here's What T.J. Warren Tweeted On Wednesday
On Wednesday, NBA veteran T.J. Warren sent out a tweet. The former Kentucky star has played for the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns and he just recently agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Warren has spent the last three seasons with the Indiana Pacers, and on Tuesday The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that he agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.
Warren has only played four games over the last two seasons due to injury, but he is still just 28-years-old.
In 2020, he averaged 19.8 points per game on nearly 54% shooting from the field.
For the Nets, he is a huge pickup as insurance if they move on from either of their superstar players (Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving), or he will be a fantastic backup off the bench.
