Here's What T.J. Warren Tweeted On Wednesday

On Wednesday, NBA veteran T.J. Warren sent out a tweet. The former Kentucky star has played for the Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns and he just recently agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

On Wednesday, NBA veteran T.J. Warren sent out a tweet with the caption: "I need a Dom & Cole track". 

Warren has spent the last three seasons with the Indiana Pacers, and on Tuesday The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that he agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. 

Warren has only played four games over the last two seasons due to injury, but he is still just 28-years-old.

In 2020, he averaged 19.8 points per game on nearly 54% shooting from the field. 

For the Nets, he is a huge pickup as insurance if they move on from either of their superstar players (Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving), or he will be a fantastic backup off the bench. 

