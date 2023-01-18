Tobias Harris Made Team History In 76ers-Clippers Game On Tuesday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the league’s hottest teams right now and after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 120-110 on Tuesday night, the Sixers are now 16-4 over their last 20 games, including five consecutive road wins.

Superstars Joel Embiid and James Harden continue to lead the charge for Philadelphia, but Tobias Harris has quietly been putting together a solid season.

Some will argue that he is overpaid for his value to the 76ers, but he plays his role to perfection and following Tuesday night’s game, Harris is now averaging 16.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 37.4 percent from three-point range.

He currently ranks fourth on the team in made three-pointers and shooting 2-4 from long-range against the Clippers, Tobias Harris has now made at least two threes in four of his last six games and in 23 of the 39 games he has played this season.

Harris has always been a consistent three-point shooting threat and on Tuesday night, he made team history by passing JJ Redick for sixth on the team’s all-time three-pointers made list.

Next up for Tobias Harris to try and pass is Hersey Hawkins, who made a total of 476 threes in his five seasons with the 76ers from 1988-93.

Maybe he gets overshadowed by Embiid and Harden at times, but Harris has always been a steady producer on the offensive-end of the floor on the wing for the 76ers and should they look to make a deep playoff push this season, Tobias Harris will have to continue stepping up on the perimeter for his team.

Still fighting for the top spot in the Eastern Conference ahead of the All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers will play their next game in Portland on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

