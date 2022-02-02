Here's What Steph Curry Posted To His Instagram About Tom Brady Retiring

Skip to main content
Steph Curry's Message To Tom Brady

Steph Curry's Message To Tom Brady

On Sunday, Tom Brady retired from the NFL after 22 seasons playing for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors posted to his Instagram story about Brady.

On Sunday, Tom Brady retired from the NFL after 22 seasons playing for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors posted to his Instagram story about Brady.

On Sunday, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after playing 22 seasons and winning seven Super Bowls. 

He spent his career mostly with the New England Patriots, and then played the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a post about Brady to his Instagram story, and the post can be seen in the screenshot embedded below. 

Screenshot captured from Steph Curry's Instagram story on Tuesday, February 1.

Screenshot captured from Steph Curry's Instagram story on Tuesday, February 1.

Curry wrote: "congrats and thank you for all the inspiration throughout the years!!!" 

Curry and the Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 38-13 record in the 51 games that they have played.  

They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak, and have gone 8-2 in their last ten games. 

The Phoenix Suns hold a three-game lead over them for the top spot in the west. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17537971_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Posted To His Instagram About Tom Brady Retiring

14 seconds ago
USATSI_17118478_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Draymond Green Injury Update

34 minutes ago
USATSI_17261969_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report For Game With Suns

47 minutes ago
USATSI_17554790_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Status For Nets-Suns Game

50 minutes ago
USATSI_17587354_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Players Available For The Warriors Against The Spurs

54 minutes ago
USATSI_17239597_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Spurs

59 minutes ago
USATSI_17490098_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Injury Status For Nets-Suns Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17565881_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

1 hour ago
USATSI_17286719_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Spurs Game

1 hour ago