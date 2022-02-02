Here's What Steph Curry Posted To His Instagram About Tom Brady Retiring

Steph Curry's Message To Tom Brady
On Sunday, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after playing 22 seasons and winning seven Super Bowls.
He spent his career mostly with the New England Patriots, and then played the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a post about Brady to his Instagram story, and the post can be seen in the screenshot embedded below.
Curry wrote: "congrats and thank you for all the inspiration throughout the years!!!"
Curry and the Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 38-13 record in the 51 games that they have played.
They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak, and have gone 8-2 in their last ten games.
The Phoenix Suns hold a three-game lead over them for the top spot in the west.
