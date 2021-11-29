Tom Thibodeau Shares Big News About Kemba Walker

Skip to main content
    November 29, 2021
    Tom Thibodeau Had Big News About Knicks' Kemba Walker
    On Monday, Tom Thibodeau shared that Kemba Walker would not be in the rotation for the New York Knicks.
    The New York Knicks have been off to a solid start to the 2021-22 regular season with an 11-9 record in their first 20 games of the season. 

    One of their big additions over the offseason was the signing of four-time All-Star Kemba Walker. 

    However, on Monday, head coach Tom Thibodeau said that Walker would not be in the rotation any more. 

    "I have great respect for who Kemba is as a person number one and all that he's accomplished in this league, but I have to do what I think is best for the team," Thibodeau said to reporters. 

    The full clip of Thibodeau talking about Walker can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos. 

    Walker is averaging 11.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 18 games this season. 

