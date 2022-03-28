Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Beat The Pistons
Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters after the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons.
The New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon on Michigan by a score of 104-102.
After the win, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.
The Knicks are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, and the win improved them to 33-42 in the 75 games that they have played so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.