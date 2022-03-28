Skip to main content
Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Beat The Pistons

Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters after the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons.

The New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon on Michigan by a score of 104-102.  

After the win, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.  

The Knicks are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, and the win improved them to 33-42 in the 75 games that they have played so far this season. 

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Beat The Pistons

