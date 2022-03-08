Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Beat The Kings

The New York Knicks picked up their second straight win when they defeated the Sacramento Kings on Monday night in California by a score of 131-115.

After the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.

Prior to beating the Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers in back-to-back games, the Knicks had been on a seven-game losing streak.

They are now 27-38 on the season in the 65 games that they have played, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Currently, they are 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the final play-in tournament spot.

