Tom Thibodeau Was Caught On The Microphone Saying Some Not So Nice Words To The Refs
Tom Thibodeau was caught on the microphone with some not so nice words for the referees during the New York Knicks win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.
The New York Knicks got back in the win column on Tuesday night when they defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Texas by a score of 121-109.
The Knicks improved to 12-12 on the season, and the Spurs fell to 8-15.
During the game, head coach Tom Thibodeau was caught on the microphone in the arena saying some not so nice words to the officials.
The clip can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Barstool Sports.
Thibodeau won the NBA's Coach of The Year Award last season as he led the Knicks to a 41-31 record, which was the first time the Knicks had made the playoffs since 2013.
They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and had home court advantage, but lost in the first round to the Atlanta Hawks.
