Top 3 NBA Free Agent Centers After Utah Jazz's Mo Bamba Move
Mo Bamba is a veteran center, who will be back on the NBA’s free agency market.
The Utah Jazz will be parting ways with the big man, according to a press release on Friday.
via @UtahJazz: We have waived center Mo Bamba, forward Pedro Bradshaw, and guard Sean East II.
The Jazz, like many teams across the league, are trimming the roster ahead of their opening night matchup, which takes place on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bamba now becomes one of the top free agent bigs left on the market as the regular season approaches.
Top NBA Centers Available
DeAndre Jordan
Jordan wrapped up a three-year run with the Nuggets last season. The veteran center started off that tenure with a bang, being a part of the nuggets’ 2023 championship team. That year, Jordan appeared in 39 games, averaging 5.1 points per game.
Last year, Jordan proved he could still play limited minutes coming off the bench. The veteran center appeared in 56 games, averaging 12.3 minutes per night. He posted averages of 3.7 points (65% FG), and came down with 5.1 rebounds per game.
With over 1,100 games, Jordan has plenty of experience. If a team is in search of a seasoned veteran, with a championship on his resume, Jordan is the guy.
Taj Gibson
Gibson has been in the NBA since 2009. He spent a large chunk of his career with the Chicago Bulls, where he was the 26th overall pick out of USC.
Since parting ways with the Bulls in 2017, Gibson has done some bouncing around from Oklahoma City to Minnesota, to New York, Washington, Detroit, and Charlotte. Last year, Gibson spent the year with the Hornets, averaging 11.1 minutes in 37 games. He even collected 11 starts. Gibson averaged 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds.
Mo Bamba
At this point, it’s safe to say Bamba has struggled to live up to the pre-draft hype he garnered coming out of Texas. He was selected sixth overall by the Orlando Magic.
Bamba spent five seasons with the Magic, appearing in 266 games. He averaged just 18.3 minutes of action in Orlando, producing 7.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Once the Magic cut ties with Bamba, he became a journeyman backup center. The Los Angeles Lakers utilized him for just nine games after trading for him. The Philadelphia 76ers hoped he could win over a spot as Joel Embiid’s backup. Bamba appeared in 57 games, but his role was inconsistent.
When Bamba played for the Los Angeles Clippers, he battled setbacks and appeared in just 28 games. Eventually, he ended up with the New Orleans Pelicans’ organization before trying out for the Jazz this preseason. Now, the big man’s future is unclear.
Bamba has appeared in 364 games in seven seasons. He has posted averages of 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds.