Top 3 NBA Free Agent Centers After Mo Bamba Signs With Jazz
Mo Bamba has found his next landing spot.
The veteran center reportedly signed with the Utah Jazz on Thursday, giving him an opportunity to fight for a spot on the rebuilding squad’s roster for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
via @MikeAScotto: The Utah Jazz and Mo Bamba have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. The former sixth overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft has averaged 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in seven NBA seasons combined with the Magic, 76ers, Clippers, Lakers, and Pelicans.
The NBA’s big man market has seen a lot of movement lately, with multiple signings this week. Bamba is the latest low-risk signing to go off the board.
Top NBA Free Agent Centers Left
1. Al Horford
Good luck trying to lure in Al Horford at this point. Many have been operating with the idea that Horford is going to sign with the Golden State Warriors.
Since the start of free agency, the former Boston Celtics center has been linked to the Warriors, and nothing much has changed on that front. The Warriors’ front office have to resolve the Jonathan Kuminga contract saga before they add Horford officially.
Basically, teams can try. But again, good luck.
2. DeAndre Jordan
If a team is searching for an experienced champion, Jordan is available. Although the 37-year-old’s All-Star-caliber days are behind him, Jordan has been seen as a quality veteran on the Denver Nuggets for the past few seasons.
During the 2022-2023 championship run, Jordan appeared in 39 games, averaging 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 points. Last season, he played in 56 matchups, averaging just 12.3 minutes on the court, producing 3.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
3. Taj Gibson
It’s clear there was a trend going on across the NBA; teams have been going for the younger free agents (Thomas Bryant, Precious Achiuwa, and now Bamba). Gibson, 40, is clearly on his way out.
Being in the NBA since 2009, Gibson has over 1,000 games under his belt. Throughout his career, he averaged 8.4 points and 5.7 rebounds. He has nine playoff runs of experience, spanning over 70 games. In recent seasons, Gibson hasn’t the court for more than 40 games. He’s in a player/coach position at this point of his career.
Bonus: Kai Jones
Kai Jones recently signed with Anadolu Efes in Turkey. With minimal interest from NBA suitors, Jones will play overseas to help drive his value back up. His contract contains an exit clause, which goes into effect in the new year. Jones won’t be signing anywhere anytime soon, but he’ll be a name to keep an eye on.