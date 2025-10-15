Top 3 NBA Free Agent Point Guards After Russell Westbrook's Move
Russell Westbrook is joining the Sacramento Kings for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
With that move, the Kings take the most notable point guard off the free agency market.
Last season, Westbrook signed with the Denver Nuggets on a two-year deal (the second year being a player option). During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Westbrook appeared in 75 games, picking up 36 starts.
Seeing the court for 27.9 minutes per game, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. The veteran guard shot 44 percent from the field and hit on 32 percent of his threes.
Although Westbrook had a shot at returning to the Nuggets for the upcoming season, he declined the player option. The veteran guard spent many months on the free agency market, but he’s set to make his season debut with the Kings soon. Sacramento becomes Westbrook’s seventh team since 2008.
Top NBA Free Agents Remaining
With Westbrook coming off the board, that leaves the NBA with just a few notable point guards on the open market.
1. Ben Simmons
Perhaps, the most polarizing of the bunch. Ben Simmons’ future in the NBA is hazy.
Once an All-Star, Simmons’ career has taken an odd turn at this point. After an impressive run with the Philadelphia 76ers, the former No. 1 pick went to a star-studded Brooklyn Nets team and struggled to stay healthy. The Nets made some major moves over the years, but they continued to believe in Simmons.
In the end, it didn’t work out. Simmons and the Nets agreed to a buyout last year. Simmons picked up with the LA Clippers, who did not bring him back after the 2025 playoffs. Some rumors suggested that Simmons had an offer from the New York Knicks, but he declined. Other rumors suggested Simmons could be done with the NBA. Either way, there doesn’t seem to be a ton of interest in Simmons at this time.
2. Monte Morris
The Indiana Pacers attempted to give Monte Morris a shot this preseason, but a calf injury forced the defending Eastern Conference Champions to go in a different direction. Morris was waived roughly three weeks ago.
The former second-round pick has been in the NBA since 2017. He started his career with the Denver Nuggets. Since then, Morris has played for the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Phoenix Suns.
Last year, Morris appeared in 45 games with the Suns. Seeing the court for 12.7 minutes of action, he posted averages of 5.2 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 rebounds per game. He averaged 42 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.
3. Patty Mills
Patty Mills is likely going to wrap up his NBA career soon, but there hasn’t been an indication that he’s ready to call it just yet. In fact, the veteran guard recently posted a clip to show that he’s staying ready.
Early offseason reports suggested that Mills was gaining some attention outside of the NBA, but there hasn’t been any real traction there. The 37-year-old recently split the 2024-2025 season with the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers.
During a 17-game stint in Utah, Mills shot 29 percent from three, averaging 4.4 points. With the Clippers, he produced 3.1 points per game, making 50 percent of his shots from the field.