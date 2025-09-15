Top Bigs Available in NBA Free Agency After Spurs Make Move
The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly taking a veteran center off the market.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Bismack Biyombo is set to return to the San Antonio Spurs for year No. 15 in the NBA.
via @ShamsCharania: Free agent center Bismack Biyombo has agreed on a one-year deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. Spurs and Biyombo's agents at Wasserman reached a new contract for his 15th NBA season. Biyombo averaged 5.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 28 games last season.
Top NBA Free Agents at the Big Man Position
1. Al Horford
The Boston Celtics are letting Al Horford walk as they enter a gap year. Jayson Tatum’s down for the season. Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday were traded due to financial reasons. Horford’s going to get another shot at a title run, and the expectation is that he’ll get it with the Golden State Warriors.
2. Precious Achiuwa
After runs with the Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks, Achiuwa has gained minimal interest on the open market. There have been rumors about a potential reunion with the Miami Heat, but the Heat aren’t rushing to sign their former draft pick.
3. Thomas Bryant
If all else fails, Bryant might head to Greece in hopes of returning to the NBA later on down the line. For the time being, Bryant’s reps are likely hoping that interest from a contending New York Knicks team helps promote the status of the free agent big man.
4. DeAndre Jordan
At 37, it’s unclear how much gas the 2008 second-round pick still has left in the tank. Jordan played in 56 games last year, averaging 12.3 minutes on the court. He could be a good veteran presence, with championship experience.
5. Mo Bamba
The veteran center has multiple non-NBA teams eyeing him up, but he has yet to ink a deal. The former sixth-overall pick hasn’t lived up to the expectations he had coming out of Texas, but he’s got 364 games of experience. Last season, Bamba played for the LA Clippers and the Pelicans.
Spurs Add Biyombo
Biyombo was first drafted to the NBA in 2011. He was the league’s seventh-overall pick, getting taken by the Sacramento Kings at the time. His draft rights were moved to the Charlotte Hornets (known as the Bobcats then).
Biyombo spent four seasons in Charlotte. During his rookie year, he started 41 games, making 63 total appearances. He averaged 5.2 points and 5.8 rebounds.
By season four, Biyombo was in a bench role, seeing the court for under 20 minutes per game. He averaged 4.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Hornets didn’t intend to bring the center back, leaving him to test the open market. Biyombo signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors.
He played just one of those seasons with the Raptors before ending up on the Orlando Magic with a four-year contract worth $72 million. Biyombo then returned to Charlotte for a three-season run from 2018 until 2021. After the 2020-2021 season, Biyombo had stints with the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Spurs added Biyombo for a 28-game run last season. He started all but two of those matchups, seeing the court for 18.9 points per game. He averaged 5.1 points and 5.6 rebounds.
Heading into a second season with San Antonio, Biyombo has 867 games under his belt. He has averaged 5.1 points and 5.9 rebounds throughout his career.