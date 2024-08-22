Top-5 WNBA Players in Merchandise Sales in 2024
The WNBA rookies are making quite a splash in regards to merchandise sales. It's reported that three of the top-five players in sales through July are rookies: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and Las Vegas Aces guard Kate Martin.
League veterans Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) and A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) also made the top-five.
Sales rankings was posted by Boardroom on X, via data from Fanatics. Clark, who was the No. 1 selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Fever, led the way in merchandise sales. Reese was listed at No. 2.
More surprising was that Martin ranked No. 4 on the list. The rookie was a second-round selection out of Iowa and was able to carve out a role for herself on the Aces roster. She's one spot ahead of Wilson, her teammate, who was No. 5.
Ionescu, who has having an incredible 2024 campaign for the New York Liberty — currently the best team in the league — was listed at No. 3 in merchandise sales.
Rookies like Clark, Reese, Martin and others have drawn more attention to the WNBA over the summer months. There's been an increase in popularity, viewership and merchandise sales across the league.
"Since the start of the regular season, sales of WNBA merchandise are up over 500% vs. the same period last year — with fan gear sales over the first half of the season at the highest in league history," Boardroom's post reads.
"Player-specific merchandise, including jerseys and T-shirts, have seen a staggering 1,000% increase in sales. Additionally, sales of league-specific merchandise, like the popular orange WNBA hoodie, are also up 200%."
There's still one month remaining in the regular season before the WNBA transitions into playoff mode. Will rookies continue to dominate these sales for the remainder of the year?