Fastbreak

Top NBA Centers Available After Precious Achiuwa Joins Miami Heat

Precious Achiuwa is another center off the market.

Justin Grasso

May 2, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat forward center Precious Achiuwa (5) warms up before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
May 2, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat forward center Precious Achiuwa (5) warms up before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another veteran center is off the market on Wednesday, as the Miami Heat added Precious Achiuwa to their roster.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Achiuwa is joining the team on a one-year deal. For the veteran front-court player, it’s a reunion.

via @ShamsCharania: Free agent C/F Precious Achiuwa has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. A reunion for the Heat's No. 20 pick in the 2020 NBA draft after productive stints in New York and Toronto.

Now that Achiuwa is off the market, here’s a look at a few of the top front-court players available in NBA free agency at this point of the year.

1. Al Horford

NBA teams will have a hard time luring in the 39-year-old one-time champion.

Al Horford has been on the open market all summer after wrapping up his season with the Boston Celtics, but he is expected to land with the Golden State Warriors. Since the Warriors are currently dealing with the Jonathan Kuminga saga, they don’t have the ability to fill the many roster openings they have at the moment.

In the meantime, NBA teams can talk to Horford, but they’ll have a hard time making a compelling offer.

DeAndre Jordan, Al Horforf
Nov 24, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) backs down Dallas Mavericks center DeAndre Jordan (6) in the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Shane Roper-Imagn Images / Shane Roper-Imagn Images

2. DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan has done a nice job of transitioning from an NBA star center to being a quality veteran on a championship-winning team. Following a rough stretch with the LA Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers, Jordan played 39 games for the Nuggets during their championship-winning season in 2022-2023.

The Nuggets kept him around for two more seasons. Last year, Jordan appeared in 56 games, averaging 3.7 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Mo Bamb
Jan 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers center Mo Bamba (4) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

3. Mo Bamba

Once a major prospect coming out of Texas, the former sixth-overall pick in 2018 has proven to be a better reserve than a starter in the league. Unfortunately, Bamba hasn’t caught fire outside of Orlando.

Stints with the Lakers, Sixers, LA Clippers, and the New Orleans Pelicans have come up flat. At this point, it’s unclear what’s next for Bamba. He’s 27 with over 350 games of experience.

Christian Woo
Feb 14, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood (35) tries to block the shot of Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

4. Christian Wood

The 29-year-old has been in the NBA since going undrafted in 2015. His career started slowly with the Sixers, but picked up during his runs in New Orleans, Detroit, Houston, and Dallas.

A 50-game run with the LA Lakers in 2023-2024 was underwhelming. Wood averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. It’s unclear how much gas is left in the tank after seeing him struggle to find consistency with the Lakers that year, but Wood’s past makes him intriguing enough to consider for a center/power forward-needy team.

More Fastbreak on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Home/News