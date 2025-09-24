Top NBA Centers Available After Precious Achiuwa Joins Miami Heat
Another veteran center is off the market on Wednesday, as the Miami Heat added Precious Achiuwa to their roster.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Achiuwa is joining the team on a one-year deal. For the veteran front-court player, it’s a reunion.
via @ShamsCharania: Free agent C/F Precious Achiuwa has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. A reunion for the Heat's No. 20 pick in the 2020 NBA draft after productive stints in New York and Toronto.
Now that Achiuwa is off the market, here’s a look at a few of the top front-court players available in NBA free agency at this point of the year.
1. Al Horford
NBA teams will have a hard time luring in the 39-year-old one-time champion.
Al Horford has been on the open market all summer after wrapping up his season with the Boston Celtics, but he is expected to land with the Golden State Warriors. Since the Warriors are currently dealing with the Jonathan Kuminga saga, they don’t have the ability to fill the many roster openings they have at the moment.
In the meantime, NBA teams can talk to Horford, but they’ll have a hard time making a compelling offer.
2. DeAndre Jordan
DeAndre Jordan has done a nice job of transitioning from an NBA star center to being a quality veteran on a championship-winning team. Following a rough stretch with the LA Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers, Jordan played 39 games for the Nuggets during their championship-winning season in 2022-2023.
The Nuggets kept him around for two more seasons. Last year, Jordan appeared in 56 games, averaging 3.7 points and 5.1 rebounds.
3. Mo Bamba
Once a major prospect coming out of Texas, the former sixth-overall pick in 2018 has proven to be a better reserve than a starter in the league. Unfortunately, Bamba hasn’t caught fire outside of Orlando.
Stints with the Lakers, Sixers, LA Clippers, and the New Orleans Pelicans have come up flat. At this point, it’s unclear what’s next for Bamba. He’s 27 with over 350 games of experience.
4. Christian Wood
The 29-year-old has been in the NBA since going undrafted in 2015. His career started slowly with the Sixers, but picked up during his runs in New Orleans, Detroit, Houston, and Dallas.
A 50-game run with the LA Lakers in 2023-2024 was underwhelming. Wood averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. It’s unclear how much gas is left in the tank after seeing him struggle to find consistency with the Lakers that year, but Wood’s past makes him intriguing enough to consider for a center/power forward-needy team.