Top NBA FA Centers Available After Thomas Bryant Joins Cavs
Thomas Bryant is finally off the NBA free agency market.
According to the ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Cleveland Cavaliers are picking up Bryant ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
via @ShamsCharania: “Free agent center Thomas Bryant has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Mark Bartelstein and Zach Kurtin of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Bryant played a key reserve role on the Indiana Pacers' second half run to the Finals and now enters his ninth NBA season.”
With Bryant coming off the market, that makes a top-five free agent at the center position no longer available to teams who are still building up their rosters.
Who Are the Top NBA Centers Left?
1. Al Horford
Coming off his second stint with the Boston Celtics, Horford’s time in the green and white was expected to come to an end this season as the Celtics needed to make some important financial decisions. Horford joined multiple key players from the championship run in making a change.
While Horford’s change is not confirmed just yet, he is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors once they settle the Jonathan Kuminga saga. Technically, teams on the hunt for a center have an opportunity to try and scoop up Horford.
2. Previous Achiuwa
Following his short tenure with the New York Knicks, Achiuwa has gained a little bit of interest on the open market, but not enough to land a deal early on in free agency.
There have been rumblings of a potential Miami Heat reunion. Achiuwa was drafted there 20th overall in 2020. However, the Heat seem more likely to wait it out before adding a veteran frontcourt player.
Throughout Achiuwa’s career, he has averaged 7.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.
3. DeAndre Jordan
The 37-year-old center has made a fine transition from being a top-tier rebounder and full-time starter in the NBA to being a complementary reserve with the Denver Nuggets.
Jordan is a former All-Star and a one-time champion, winning it all with the Denver Nuggets back in 2022-2023. Last year, he appeared in 56 games, averaging 12 minutes of playing time. Jordan produced 3.7 points per game and came down with 5.1 rebounds.
4. Mo Bamba
The former sixth-overall pick didn’t pan out as an NBA superstar, but he had some quality stretches during his time with the Orlando Magic early on. Lately, Bamba has had a hard time finding his fit. In 2023-2024, he played a full season with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Last year, Bamba checked in for 28 games with the Los Angeles Clippers and had a four-game run with the New Orleans Pelicans. At this stage of his career, Bamba has averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
Thomas Bryant lands on the Cavs at 28 years old. The former Indiana standout entered the league as a second-round selection in 2017.
At first, Bryant was drafted by the Utah Jazz, but his rights were traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. After spending time with the Lakers, Bryant ended up on the Washington Wizards for a four-game run. He started the 2022-2023 season with the Lakers for a second stint, before moving to a championship-winning Nuggets team.
After a 48-game stint with the Miami Heat, Bryant suited up for the Indiana Pacers. Last season, Bryant averaged 6.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 56 games for the Pacers.