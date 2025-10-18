Top NBA Free Agent Centers After Hawks Cut Ties With Charles Bassey
Charles Bassey is on his way to hitting the open market once again.
According to a report, the Atlanta Hawks have moved on from the veteran big man ahead of Saturday’s deadline.
via @NotoriousOHM: The Atlanta Hawks have waived Charles Bassey and Lamont Butler, according to league sources. Center N’Faly Dante will make the regular-season roster.
With Bassey on pace to become a free agent, he will certainly be viewed as one of the top bigs available in free agency. The former second-round pick should be a name that teams should consider.
Top NBA Free Agent Centers
Mo Bamba
The Utah Jazz decided to cut ties with Bamba on Friday night. At this point, it’s clear that Bamba is having a difficult time living up to his draft position. When the Orlando Magic selected him sixth overall in 2018 out of Texas, Bamba was viewed as one of the top prospects entering the league.
Since landing in the NBA, Bamba has appeared in 364 games. He played with the Magic, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the New Orleans Pelicans. Bamba didn’t show enough to stick with the Jazz. While he brings limited playoff experience to the table (just four games), Bamba is still just 27 years old and could serve as an experienced depth piece.
DeAndre Jordan
If a team is searching for postseason experience, DeAndre Jordan might be the one to call. Being in the NBA since 2008, Jordan has a decade’s worth of playoff runs. In total, he’s appeared in over 1,000 games and was a starter for nearly 800 regular-season matchups.
It’s clear that Jordan will only serve a limited reserve role wherever he goes. With the Denver Nuggets last season, Jordan averaged 12.3 minutes of playing time in 56 games. During the 2023 postseason, Jordan was a part of the Nuggets’ championship run.
Precious Achiuwa
A second stint with the Miami Heat can go down as unsuccessful for Precious Achiuwa. That’s not to say he can’t be back in Miami later on down the line, but for the time being, Achiuwa is available as an intriguing target for teams in need of a front-court player.
Achiuwa has had stints with the Heat, Toronto Raptors, and the New York Knicks. Last year with the Knicks, the veteran appeared in 57 games. He averaged 20.5 minutes on the court, producing 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds. The veteran made 50 percent of his shots from the field.
Charles Bassey
There should be teams intrigued with Bassey’s long-term potential. At 24, he has four seasons under his belt. Unfortunately, some injury concerns during his time in San Antonio affected his value.
During his first season with the Spurs, Bassey averaged 5.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in 35 outings. When he appeared in 36 games during the 2024-2025 season, Bassey averaged 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds, while seeing the court for 10.4 minutes per game.
Over the summer, Bassey was a standout on the Boston Celtics’ Summer League team. It seemed the Hawks were going to give him a shot, but they won’t be moving forward with Bassey on the main roster. For the time being, Bassey might have to take on another stint in the NBA G League.