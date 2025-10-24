Top NBA Free Agent Centers After Pelicans Add DeAndre Jordan
DeAndre Jordan has a new landing spot.
According to a report, Jordan will be joining the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2025-2026 NBA season. The veteran center inks his deal just days after the NBA season tipped off.
via @ShamsCharania: Free agent center DeAndre Jordan is signing a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management tells ESPN. The one-time All-NBA big man and 2023 champion enters his 18th season in the league.
The Denver Nuggets made their season debut on Thursday night, officially signaling the end of the Jordan era. Over the past three seasons, Jordan came off the bench for the Nuggets.
Throughout the summer, Jordan was one of the top players on the free agency market at the center position, but nobody was picking up. That changes on Friday, as Jordan joins one of the rebuilding squads of the Western Conference.
The Top Centers on the Free Agency Market
Mo Bamba
The Pelicans recently gave Bamba a test. Last season, Bamba’s time with the Los Angeles Clippers was cut short. After he appeared in just 28 games, they traded him to the Utah Jazz. He was cut the next day.
Back in March, Bamba signed a 10-day deal with the Pelicans, which allowed him to play in four games. He averaged 15.3 minutes on the court, producing 2.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Bamba recently spent training camp with the Utah Jazz, but he didn’t make the final roster.
With 364 games under his belt, Bamba has plenty of experience to serve a team off the bench. As far as postseason experience goes, he’s limited there, which could affect his chances of landing on a contender anytime soon.
Precious Achiuwa
The Miami Heat had Achiuwa around for the preseason, but he didn’t crack the final roster. Just last season, Achiuwa spent a full year in New York with the Knicks, appearing in 57 games. He averaged 20.5 minutes of action, which resulted in 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Achiuwa might be considered undersized for the center position, better suited at the four, but he could be serviceable for teams going with a small-ball look.
Charles Bassey
Bassey is a prospect that might be better suited for a team that’s looking to develop a young big. The former second-rounder is 24 and has had recent runs with the San Antonio Spurs and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Injuries have prevented Bassey from truly reaching his max potential. He’s got 113 games of experience across four seasons. Last year, he averaged 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 36 games with San Antonio.
DeAndre Jordan was one of the top free agents on the board due to his many years of experience in the regular season and the playoffs. He’s got an All-Star past and a recent NBA Championship run under his belt.
His first season with the Nuggets included 39 appearances during the regular season. He averaged 5.1 points and 5.2 rebounds. The Nuggets won the title that year, with four appearances from Jordan in the postseason.
Last year, Jordan came off the bench for all but five of the 56 games he played. The veteran big man produced 3.7 points per game, along with 5.1 rebounds. He made 65 percent of his shots from the field.
In New Orleans, Jordan will likely serve a mentor role, coming in as a 37-year-old seasoned vet.
