Top NBA Free Agent Gets Ringing Endorsement From Allen Iverson
As Russell Westbrook waits for his next opportunity in the NBA, he landed a ringing endorsement from the NBA legend Allen Iverson.
When ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith asked Iverson about who reminds the legend of himself from a mental standpoint on the court, Iverson thought for a moment before coming up with Westbrook as the answer.
“Russ went hard. Russ played every game like it was his last—you can tell. The energy level is always the same. It’s not a nonchalant aspect of his game. Everything is full effort, and that’s not taking away from anyone else,” Iverson explained.
Iverson made it clear that there are a bunch of players he could name, but the future Hall of Fame guard made the most sense in this case.
Since 2008, Westbrook has been one of the most notable guards in the game. Coming out of UCLA as the 2008 fourth-overall pick, Westbrook started 65 of the 82 games he played as a rookie. Right out of the gate, Westbrook was averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.9 assists per game.
When he became a full-time starter for 82 games in year two, Westbrook improved. The trend continued throughout his Oklahoma City Thunder tenure. Westbrook established himself as an NBA All-Star and a league MVP over time.
After playing for the Thunder through the 2018-2019 season, Westbrook ended up on the Houston Rockets in 2019-2020. He played there for one year before getting traded to the Washington Wizards.
Following a lone season in Washington, Westbrook had runs with both teams in Los Angeles, beginning with the Lakers. He joined the Clippers in 2022-2023. Last year, Westbrook signed with the Denver Nuggets ahead of the year.
The veteran guard played in 75 games, averaging 28 minutes on the court. During that time, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points while shooting 45 percent from the field and 32 percent from three. He also averaged 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
When Westbrook reached the offseason this year, he declined his player option for the 2025-2026 season. He took a gamble by reaching free agency. So far, it hasn’t paid off.
Westbrook remains available. The good news is he continues to gain positive endorsements from legends and former teammates. A couple of weeks ago, Michael Porter Jr. talked him up after last season. This week, Kevin Durant suggested he would embrace playing with Westbrook in Houston if a reunion was in play. Then, there’s Allen Iverson’s comments.