Top NBA Free Agent Guards After Hornets' Nick Smith Jr. Move
The Charlotte Hornets are cutting ties with the young veteran Nick Smith Jr.
The move comes as a bit of a shock, considering he was just drafted by the Hornets during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.
Smith was taken 27th overall out of Arkansas. He joined a rebuilding Hornets team, which offered him plenty of playing time early on.
via @MikeAScotto: Just In: The Charlotte Hornets are waiving Nick Smith Jr, league sources told @hoopshype. He averaged 9.9 points and 2.4 assists in 22.8 minutes, while starting 27 of 60 games played for Charlotte last season. He’s shot 37% from 3-point range so far during his NBA career.
Smith played in 51 games during his rookie season. He came off the bench and averaged 14 minutes per game. Smith produced 5.9 points per game, while shooting 39 percent from the field and 43 percent from beyond the arc.
During his second season, Smith appeared in 60 games, even picking up 27 starts. He averaged 22.8 minutes of action. During that time, Smith put up 9.9 points per game while dishing out 2.4 assists.
It’s unclear what’s next for Smith, but he’s an intriguing pickup option for teams on the hunt for a veteram shooting guard. Smith joins a notable list of available guards at this stage of the offseason.
Top NBA Free Agent Shooting Guards
Malik Beasley
Currently, Beasley’s free agency is on hold due to a gambling-related investigation. Beasley went from being one of the top free agents to being one of the last ones without a team. Beasley could get a verdict on his investigation soon, but for the time being, he remains unsigned.
Quentin Grimes
A restricted free agent for the Philadelphia 76ers, Grimes is looking for a notable multi-year deal. However, with a lack of offers, there’s a strong chance Grimes could sign his qualifying offer and hit the free agency market next summer. For the time being, any team can offer Grimes a deal, but the Sixers could have the opportunity to match it.
Alec Burks
Burks recently spent a season with the Miami Heat. He appeared in 49 games last season, averaging 7.3 points, while shooting 43 percent from three. Burks has 29 playoff games of experience. He might be a go-to option for teams looking to make the playoffs in 2026.
Gary Payton II
Payton recently wrapped up two full seasons with the Golden State Warriors, which marked his second stint with the team. He might be a free agent now, but Payton is expected to join the Warriors once the Jonathan Kuminga saga is sorted out. File De’Anthony Melton and Seth Curry under the same circumstances.
Josh Richardson
Last year, Richardson appeared in just eight games for the Miami Heat. He averaged four points in 18.7 minutes of action. The Heat ended up trading Richardson to the Utah Jazz in a five-team trade. He was waived after and didn’t play for the remainder of the season. Richardson has played with the Heat, Sixers, Mavericks, Celtics, Spurs, and the Pelicans.