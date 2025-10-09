Top NBA Free Agent Point Guards After Pacers' Cam Payne Move
Cam Payne is off the free agency market for the time being.
According to HoopsHype’s NBA Insider Michael Scotto, the Indiana Pacers have added the veteran guard to their roster on a training camp deal. Payne will get an opportunity to fight for a roster spot as the defending Eastern Conference Champions battle through the preseason.
via @MikeAScotto: The Indiana Pacers have signed guard Cam Payne to a training camp contract and waived guard Delon Wright.
The Pacers have moved on from the 33-year-old veteran guard, Delon Wright. Earlier this week, the Pacers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a preseason matchup. Wright went down with a head injury during the second quarter of the matchup.
With Wright likely out for an extended period of time, the Pacers are adding Payne as a depth piece and to get a preview of what he could potentially bring to the table during the 2025-2026 season.
Who Are the Top NBA Point Guards Available?
Delon Wright
With Payne out of the mix, and Wright on the open market, Wright could be viewed as one of the top point guards available.
A head injury will affect Wright’s chances of landing back on a team right away. However, he’ll be a name to watch for point guard-needy squads. Being in the NBA since 2015, Wright has 10 years in the league. Throughout his career, he spent time with the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks. Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, and the New York Knicks.
Wright has posted averages of 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.
Monte Morris
The 30-year-old veteran recently wrapped up a stint with the Phoenix Suns. For most of his career, which started in 2017, Morris played for the Denver Nuggets. During his five-year run with the Nuggets, Morris averaged 10.5 points and 3.7 assists.
His recent run with the Phoenix Suns included 45 appearances. Morris shot 43 percent from the field and 36 percent from three. He averaged 5.2 points and 1.6 assists.
Ben Simmons
There’s been a big question across the league about whether Ben Simmons wants to play basketball still or not. The Knicks reportedly showed interest, but it didn’t seem mutual, leaving New York to move on.
Simmons had a strong stretch with the Philadelphia 76ers for four years, after going No. 1 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. After becoming a three-time All-Star, Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets and was never the same. Back injuries and a limited game affected Simmons’ career trajectory. He showed some playmaking and defense value with the Los Angeles Clippers last year, but many questions remain.
Russell Westbrook
Perhaps one of the most shocking free agents is still on the board. Westbrook gambled on hitting the open market after declining his player option with the Denver Nuggets. Maybe it was the wrong move, as he’s still available nearly 10 days through October.
Last season, Westbrook appeared in 75 games for the Nuggets. He averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game.