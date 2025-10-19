Top NBA Free Agent Point Guards After Pacers Drop Cam Payne
Cam Payne’s stint with the Indiana Pacers didn’t last very long.
Following Indiana’s preseason schedule, the team decided to cut ties with the veteran guard. He will head back to the open market, where he becomes one of the prospects available.
via @MikeAScotto: The Indiana Pacers plan to waive Cam Payne, league sources told @hoopshype. The 31-year-old guard has averaged 7.8 points and 3.2 assists in 17.5 minutes per game in 10 seasons with the Thunder, Bulls, Cavaliers, Suns, Bucks, Sixers, and Knicks.
Payne signed with the Pacers a little under two weeks ago. Although the Pacers were comfortable rolling with Delon Wright throughout the preseason, the veteran guard went down with an injury, which forced the Pacers to make the tough choice to cut ties with Wright earlier than expected.
The Pacers replaced Wright with Cam Payne, who brought plenty of experience to the table.
Where Does Payne Rank Among Top NBA Free Agent PGs?
1. Ben Simmons
This might be a controversial one, but Simmons still brings stellar defense to the table, as well as decent playmaking. He might not be the scorer he once was, and the range is still lacking, but Simmons could still be valuable in a limited role off the bench.
The biggest question is does Simmons want to play? He claimed he wasn’t planning to retire, but his reported unwillingness to consider going to the New York Knicks caused Simmons’ agent to part ways with him. It’s unclear what’s next for the three-time All-Star.
2. Cam Payne
The veteran guard has embraced a bench role throughout his entire career. He brings great energy off the bench, and can heat up in some big moments. Last season, Payne appeared in 72 games for the New York Knicks. He shot 40 percent from the field and knocked down 36 percent of his threes, posting averages of 6.9 points and 2.8 assists per game.
Payne has 477 games of experience and has been a part of seven playoff runs (72 games).
3. Monte Morris
The former second-round pick started his career with the Denver Nuggets in 2017. Throughout the first five years of his career, he remained in Denver as a key reserve off the bench. In 2022, Morris made a move to the Washington Wizards. In 2023-2024, he started the season with the Detroit Pistons before going to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Last season, Morris appeared in 45 games for the Phoenix Suns. He averaged 5.2 points per game while shooting 42 percent from the field.
4. Spencer Dinwiddie
The Charlotte Hornets stint didn’t last long for Dinwiddie. Over the years, Dinwiddie has been bouncing around the league a lot. After his second stint in Brooklyn, he ended up with the Lakers in LA. Last season, Dinwiddie played in his second stint with the Dallas Mavericks.
In 79 games, Dinwiddie averaged 11.0 points, shooting 41 percent from the field. He also knocked down 33 percent of his shots from beyond the arc, dishing out 4.4 assists per game, and coming down with 2.6 rebounds.