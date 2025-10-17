Top NBA Free Agents After Bulls Scoop Up Mac McClung
Mac McClung is known for his dunking, being a three-time Slam Dunk Contest winner. The veteran guard is still searching for another shot to make it in the NBA.
Perhaps the Chicago Bulls could be that team.
On Friday, it was revealed that the Bulls are bringing on McClung.
via @MikeAScotto: Mac McClung, a G League MVP and three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion, has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls, league sources told @hoopshype.
The details for McClun’s deal have not been revealed. With McClung joining Chicago’s roster, that takes one more free agent point guard off the open market ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
Top Free Agent PGs Left in Free Agency
Ben Simmons
The three-time All-Star was heavily linked to the New York Knicks at one point. There were conflicting reports about how serious the Knicks were about bringing in Simmons. Either way, the former No. 1 pick reportedly wasn’t interested. Simmons claimed he’s not finished with the NBA, but he hasn’t found his fourth team yet.
Monte Morris
Morris was expected to play for the Indiana Pacers during the preseason, but they waived him after he suffered a calf injury. The 30-year-old veteran has plenty of experience, having played with the Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Phoenix Suns.
Patty Mills
At 37, Mills still seems to be staying in shape based on his social media content. Will the 2014 NBA Champion get another crack at the NBA? It could take some time before a team takes a chance on Mills this year.
McClung was one of the few former two-way players still available, along with Isaiah Stevens and Jalen Hood-Schifino. McClung has had some very limited run at the NBA level, but is accomplished in the G League.
After going undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2021, McClung has had stints with the Chicago Bulls, LA Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Orlando Magic. He only has six games under his belt. In 12.7 minutes of action, McClung has posted averages of 5.5 points 2.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
At the G League level, McClung is a one-time champion, two-time All-NBA G League First Team member, and he was voted the MVP of the league in 2024.
It’s unclear what type of deal McClung will get with the Bulls. If it’s a training camp contract, the Bulls could be working to get McClung inside their G League organization. In 116 G League games, McClung has averaged 22.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.4 rebounds. He shot 51 percent from the field and 37 percent from three on 6.7 attempts per game.