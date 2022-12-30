The Toronto Raptors Have Waived A Player

On Thursday night, the Toronto Raptors lost 119-106 to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at home in Canada.

Following the game, the team waived 21-year-old Justin Champagnie.

Via Josh Lewenberg of TSN: "The Raptors have waived Justin Champagnie, who’s contract was due to become fully guaranteed this coming weekend. Their roster stands at 14 (not including 2-ways)."

Champagnie played in three games this season and has averages of 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest.

He also played 36 games for the Raptors during the 2021-22 season and averaged 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest on 46.3% shooting from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range.

The best game of his NBA career came on January 4, 2022, when he played 13 minutes and had 14 points, three rebounds and one block (on 5/6 shooting from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range).

In ten G League games this season, he is averaging an impressive 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest (on 52.1% shooting from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range).

After two seasons of college basketball playing for Pitt, he went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Even though Champagnie was waived, he has proven that he has the potential to be an NBA player long-term and could be a good signing for another team now that he is a free agent.

As for the Raptors, they have struggled to start the season with a 15-20 record in 35 games.

They will play their next game on Friday night when they host Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in Canada.