Trae Young Feud Leads to Falcons Getting Trolled by NBA Player
Just when the Patrick Beverley-Trae Young back-and-forth was facing silence, the former NBA guard heated it back up once again, using the Atlanta Falcons to troll the Atlanta Hawks guard.
It was Beverley’s way of getting back at the Falcons’ social media team, since they took a shot at Beverley earlier in the week.
via @AtlantaFalcons: *Will Smith Voice* Keep my Trae Young out ya mouth
Beverley waited to respond to the NFL team’s official account. On Sunday, Beverley had a comeback ready to roll, and he struck while the opportunity was right in front of him.
@patbev21: and Just like that missed Field Goals and losing. i guess yal fit
Since the Falcons used Trae Young’s picture to advertise their afternoon matchup against the Carolina Panthers, Beverley clearly felt like the opportunity was there to keep the drama going.
The Falcons had a rough outing on Sunday. They ended up falling short with a 30-0 loss, which gave the Panthers an opportunity to seal their first win of the year. Meanwhile, the Falcons fall to 1-2.
That’s now the second time Beverley has gone at Trae Young since the Hawks’ star uploaded a 12-minute video to social media, addressing his concerns with Beverley’s social media post, which suggested that NBA All-Stars take the game of basketball for granted.
Young explained that he wanted actual All-Stars to speak on that—not Beverley, who has not achieved All-Star status in the NBA.
Despite lacking the All-Star accolades, Beverley felt that Young isn’t in a position to make that kind of demand. Since Beverley technically has more playoff appearances than Young, he felt that the difference was too notable for Young to have the power to tell Beverley what to do, leading to a chain of lengthy rants from both sides.
“I don’t think he’s in a position to speak. I don’t think he’s won enough to even speak to me like that, or tweet me like that,” Beverley stated on the ‘Pat Bev Pod.’ “He’s been to the playoffs three times. I’ve been to the playoffs nine. He’s been in the NBA seven years. My first seven years, I didn’t miss the playoffs at all in the Western Conference. His rebuttal is probably going to be, ‘Yeah, you weren’t the main player on the team.’ Absolutely right. This is why it’s a team.”
At this point, Beverley has doubled down since his last public message aimed at Young. The guard hinted that his 12-minute rant might be his first and last, since he’s got to focus on getting to training camp soon.
We'll see if that's the case soon enough.