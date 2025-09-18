Trae Young Fires Loaded Response After Patrick Beverley’s Message
When Patrick Beverley accused NBA All-Stars of taking the game for granted, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young didn’t appreciate the messenger.
“Relax,” said the veteran guard. “Let us speak for ourselves.”
The Hawks’ star guard ended up getting a message back from the ex-NBA guard, who criticized Trae Young for responding in that way.
“I don’t think he’s in a position to speak. I don’t think he’s won enough to even speak to me like that, or tweet me like that,” Beverley said on the ‘Pat Bev Pod.’
“He’s been to the playoffs three times. I’ve been to the playoffs nine. He’s been in the NBA seven years. My first seven years, I didn’t miss the playoffs at all in the Western Conference. His rebuttal is probably going to be, ‘Yeah, you weren’t the main player on the team.’ Absolutely right. This is why it’s a team.”
Beverley went on to suggest that he’s talked about Young to “people in Atlanta,” and found out that players didn’t want to play there because of Young’s presence.
“They don’t think he’s a good leader, they don’t think he’s a good teammate,” Beverley stated.
“This isn’t coming from me, this is coming from Joe Blow over here. Trae, you can score all of the points you want. You can make all of the money you want. You can have all the leads in assists you want. You can do all that—if you don’t win, that [expletive] don’t matter. When you retire, they are going to forget you fast.”
Trae Young Responds
Young, a podcaster himself, set up a microphone at his desk and recorded a nearly 12-minute response to Beverley. The star guard posted his response on Wednesday night.
In his rant, Young questioned Beverley’s inability to win a championship, despite being surrounded by Hall of Fame-caliber talents like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and more.
“You've had some great teammates over these years that you've only been able to make the Conference Finals with because your impact was that strong one time,” Young said.
“… We’re talking basketball here. One Conference Finals? One Conference Finals to show for? Your impact for winning was very strong, huh? This ain’t no shot [at your teammates] because I know from being in my shoes, I know how hard it is to win in this league. I know how much luck you have to have on your side to win at a high level and go play into June.”
Being in the NBA since 2018, Young has been to the playoffs three times. During his first playoff run, he helped lead the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks. Since then, the Hawks haven’t made it out of the first round.
As Beverley noted, he’s been to the playoffs more (nine times), but was in the NBA from 2012 up until 2024. Neither player has an NBA Championship to show for at this time.
When it comes to Beverley, his personal accolades were impressive. The veteran guard was a defensive standout, with two All-Defensive Second Team honors, and a First Team win in 2017. Young acknowledged that Beverley was a solid defender, but he suggested that the former guard didn’t instill fear in him on the court.
“I know you were labeled as a tough defender… A great defender, and the accolades say that you were, but I promise you, any time you was on the court with me, I was never scared of you,” Young added.
“I was never scared of Patty Bev. I promise you. And as you can tell, Patty don’t scare me now.”
At the end of the day, Young just wanted to clarify his message in response to Beverley. He wanted to defend his fellow All-Stars against the notion that they take the game for granted. Young felt like Beverley hasn’t been at a level to speak for All-Stars.
“When I say let us speak for ourselves, I mean just that, Patty,” Young said. “Let the All-Stars speak about us. Let the All-Stars speak about the game. Everybody has an opinion. You have an opinion, but just don't be disrespectful.”