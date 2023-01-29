Trae Young Makes Atlanta Hawks History On Saturday Night

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Hawks hosted the Los Angeles Clippers at State Farm Arena in Georgia (the Clippers won 120-113).

During the game, superstar point guard Trae Young made franchise history when he passed Al Horford to move into 13th on the Hawks' all-time points list.

Horford spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Hawks and made four trips to the All-Star Game (he also helped lead them to the 2015 Eastern Conference Finals).

Young finished Saturday night against the Clippers with 27 points, five rebounds and nine assists in 32 minutes of playing time (he shot 8/17 from the field).

Via Hawks PR: "With his 21st point tonight, Trae Young has passed Al Horford for 13th on the Hawks all-time points list."

Young came into the night with averages of 27.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists per contest.

He is in just his fifth season in the NBA but has already started in the NBA All-Star Game two different times.

In addition, the former Oklahoma star led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2021 season (they made the first round of the NBA Playoffs in 2022).

With the loss to the Clippers, the Hawks are 25-25 in 50 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They will play their next game on Monday night when they visit Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.

As for the Clippers, they improved to 28-24 on the year.