Trae Young's Feud Pushes Hawks to Troll Ex-NBA Guard
The Atlanta Hawks’ social media team has Trae Young’s back.
This week, Young has been in a verbal back-and-forth over the internet with the former NBA guard, Patrick Beverley. After shots were traded, the Hawks’ social team put together a montage of Beverley guarding Young, with the latter player having plenty of success.
The feud all started when Beverley suggested that All-Stars take the game for granted on X.
When Young saw the comment, he told Beverley to “relax.” The star guard felt like Beverley couldn’t speak on the mindset of an All-Star since he wasn’t one.
Beverley didn’t take that comment kindly. He felt like Young shouldn’t have gone at him like that since Beverley has more postseason runs than the multi-time All-Star.
“I don’t think he’s in a position to speak. I don’t think he’s won enough to even speak to me like that, or tweet me like that,” Beverley stated on the ‘Pat Bev Pod.’ “He’s been to the playoffs three times. I’ve been to the playoffs nine. He’s been in the NBA seven years. My first seven years, I didn’t miss the playoffs at all in the Western Conference. His rebuttal is probably going to be, ‘Yeah, you weren’t the main player on the team.’ Absolutely right. This is why it’s a team.”
When Beverley went in-depth, he took some personal shots along the way. The former NBA guard stated that players have avoided the Hawks because they didn’t want to play with Young.
Beverley struck a nerve with Young, who came up with his own response on a mic. The Hawks’ star recorded a 12-minute video addressing Beverley directly and uploaded it to social media.
It was a loaded response, headlined by Young’s straightforward admission: “I know you were labeled as a tough defender… A great defender, and the accolades say that you were, but I promise you, any time you was on the court with me, I was never scared of you,” Young stated.
“I was never scared of Patty Bev. I promise you. And as you can tell, Patty don’t scare me now.”
Patrick Beverley and Trae Young faced off seven times. The first two matchups happened when Beverley played for the Los Angeles Clippers. The third battle went down when Beverley was with the Minnesota Timberwolves. During the 2022-2023 season, Beverley saw Young twice as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lastly, Beverley took on Trae Young as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers two times.
In games against Beverley’s team, Young averaged 28.4 points, 11.4 assists, and 3.3 rebounds. The star exceeded his career averages in games against Beverley. That’s not to say that Beverley is solely responsible for Young’s success against those teams, but it’s relevant.
The Hawks simply wanted to bring light to Young’s comments.