Trae Young's Status For Hawks-Pacers Game

After missing Wednesday's game, Trae Young is not on the injury report on Friday.

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks will be in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers.

For the game, they will have their best player back in the starting lineup, as Trae Young is not on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Trae Young (illness) not on injury report for Friday."

The superstar point guard is currently averaging an outstanding 27.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 9.8 assists per contest in 36 games.

He is in his fifth season in the NBA and has led the Hawks to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

In 2021, Young took the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals at 22 years old.

Last season, the former Oklahoma star led the NBA in total points and assists.

Currently, the Hawks are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-22 record in 41 games (they are 3.0 games behind the Miami Heat for the eighth seed).

Over the last ten games, the Hawks are 3-7, and they have gone 8-13 in the 21 games they have played on the road.

As for the Pacers, they are 23-19 in 42 games, which has them tied with the New York Knicks for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and an impressive 15-7 in 22 games hosted in Indianapolis.

The franchise appeared to be in rebuilding mode after trading key veterans away over the last 12 months, but right now, they look like a team who will make the NBA Playoffs.