Trail Blazers And Lakers Starting Lineups

The Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers have announced their starting lineups.
On Sunday afternoon, the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in California, and for the game each team as announced their starting lineup (as relayed by Underdog NBA).         

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Blazers will start Lillard, Simons, Hart, Grant, Nurkic on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Lakers will start Westbrook, Beverley, Walker, James, Davis on Sunday."

The Trail Blazers come into the game with a 2-0 record after beating the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. 

Superstar guard Damian Lillard missed most of last season due to injury, but he is off to a fantastic start in his first two games back.

The former sixth overall pick is averaging 30.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. 

They are not expected to be a contender, but with Lillard on the roster, they should be competing for a playoff spot this season. 

As for the Lakers, they come into the game with an 0-2 record after losing to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.

Both of those teams are expected to be contenders, so this will be a potentially easier game for the Lakers. 

They are led by LeBron James, who is averaging 25.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest in the first two games. 

The roster is loaded with talent, as they also have Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley. 

That being said, they do not appear to be a good fit. 

Last season, they missed the NBA Playoffs with a 33-49 record. 

By Ben Stinar
