Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Magic
The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening in Oregon, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Trail Blazers against the Magic can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Both teams have struggled this season as the Magic are the worst team in the NBA with a 12-43 record in 55 games.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-33 record in 54 games.
The Magic are in a full on rebuilding mode, and likely won't be in playoff contention for a few seasons, but they do have intriguing young players on the roster.
The Trail Blazers have had a lot of injuries this season, and are now making a lot of changes to the roster.
