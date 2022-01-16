Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

The Portland Trail Blazers are in Washington D.C. to play the Wizards on Saturday night, and for the game they have the announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Trail Blazers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Trail Blazers come into the game with an underwhelming 16-25 record in 41 games, and are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and this year have had injuries to their star players.

Therefore, they are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs this season.

In the 16 games that they have played on the road away from Portland they are an abysmal 2-14 this season.

