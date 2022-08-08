Skip to main content
Kobe Bryant's Teammate On 2009 NBA Championship Team Is Still A Free Agent

Kobe Bryant's Teammate On 2009 NBA Championship Team Is Still A Free Agent

Trevor Ariza still remains a free agent on August 8. The NBA veteran has played on ten teams over his NBA career. He began his career with the New York Knicks, and has spent the last two seasons playing for the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On August 8, Trevor Ariza still remains a free agent for any team in the NBA to sign. 

The NBA veteran has played for ten different teams over his 18 years in the NBA. 

Over the last two seasons, he has played for the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

This past season with the Lakers, he averaged 4.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. 

He started in 11 games, but only played in 24 total games on the season. 

In 2021 with the Heat, he started in 27 games, but only played 30 games on the season.

At 37-years-old, he is much closer to the end of his career than the beginning, but he could still be a very valuable veteran for a multitude of teams around the league. 

In 2009, Ariza was on the Lakers with Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol, and he helped them win the NBA Championship over Dwight Howard and the Orlando Magic.

He was a key member of that team playing in all 82 regular season games, and averaging 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

In the playoffs that season, he averaged 11.3 points per game on nearly 48% shooting from the three-point range.

He was a very big reason why they were able to make that run. 

Right now, a young team could use him as a veteran to help establish a culture in the locker room, or a contender could use him for depth in the playoffs. 

USATSI_16012333_168388303_lowres
News

Trevor Ariza Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_15451748_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Eastern Conference Team Signs Trent Forrest

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Look At Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story On Sunday

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago
USATSI_17459212_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Joe Johnson And Lou Williams Go Head-To-Head At AEBL Pro-Am In Atlanta

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_6982200_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: 41-Year-Old Joe Johnson Plays Incredible Defense On Montrezl Harrell At AEBL Pro-Am

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18750068_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Tweet Is Going VERY VIRAL On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15738620_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 8 - The "Dream Team" Wins Olympic Gold

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17440747_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Free Agency Tracker

By Brett Siegel12 hours ago
USATSI_16915452_168388303_lowres (1)
News

2022 NBA Free Agency: Players Still Available

By Brett Siegel12 hours ago