Will Tristan Thompson Make His Bulls Debut Against The Hawks?

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Illinois at the United Center on Thursday night in both team's first game back from the All-Star break.

Recently, the Bulls added NBA Champion Tristan Thompson to the roster, and he will be available on Thursday to make his debut for his new team.

The status of Thompson can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Thompson began his season with the Sacramento Kings, and then was traded to the Indiana Pacers where he played four games before being waived.

The move allowed him to be a free agent, and sign with the team of his choosing.

The Bulls are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-21 record in 59 games.

