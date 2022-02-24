Will Tristan Thompson Make His Bulls Debut Against The Hawks?
Tristan Thompson is available to make his Chicago Bulls debut on Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Illinois at the United Center on Thursday night in both team's first game back from the All-Star break.
Recently, the Bulls added NBA Champion Tristan Thompson to the roster, and he will be available on Thursday to make his debut for his new team.
The status of Thompson can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Thompson began his season with the Sacramento Kings, and then was traded to the Indiana Pacers where he played four games before being waived.
The move allowed him to be a free agent, and sign with the team of his choosing.
The Bulls are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-21 record in 59 games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.