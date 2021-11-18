Tristan Thompson Had A Lot To Say After The Sacramento Kings Lost To The Minnesota Timberwolves

Tristan Thompson Sounded Off In His Postgame Comments After The Sacramento Kings Lost To The Minnesota Timberwolves
The Sacramento Kings started out the season 5-4 in their first nine games, and for a franchise that has not made the NBA Playoffs since 2006, that is not a bad a start.
However, they have gone 1-5 in their last six games and are now 6-9 through 17 games of the 2021-22 season.
Their latest loss came to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night 107-97.
The Timberwolves advanced to 5-9 with the win.
After the game, NBA Champion Tristian Thompson had a lot to say about the Kings, and a clip of him speaking can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below rom the Twitter account of Kings on NBCS.
"You gotta be ready to play, your numbers called, you're in the damn game, I don't need no f***ing coach to inspire me," Thompson said to reporters. "Never that, never have, never will. The day I need a coach to inspire me is the day I'm f***ing retiring."
Thompson had eight points and nine rebounds in the game.
