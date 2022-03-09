Here's What Twitter Said About Kyrie Irving's Huge Game

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night in North Carolina by a score of 132-121, and Kyrie Irving was the star of the night.

The superstar point guard went off for 50 points, three rebounds and six assists, to help the Nets improve to 33-33 on the season.

The Nets had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference at one point this year, but a huge slump that saw them lose 11 games in a row before the All-Star break sent them on a free fall in the standings.

In their last ten games, they are still just 4-6, but the win against the Hornets was a big one to swing some momentum back on their side.

