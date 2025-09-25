Two NBA Stars Are Helping Shape Jayson Tatum’s Recovery Path
Jayson Tatum could end up missing the entire upcoming NBA season due to a torn Achilles.
The Boston Celtics forward went down with his injury during the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The assumption is that Tatum will spend the entire 2025-2026 season rehabbing, but the Celtics’ star made it clear that he’s not willing to rule himself out for the year.
Tatum seems to be making great progress—and potentially ahead of schedule—but he’s still taking it one day at a time while being optimistic. Lately, he’s been seeking advice from two other NBA stars, who are playing critical roles in his recovery.
Dejounte Murray and Damian Lillard
“The guy I’ve talked to the most is Dejounte Murray,” Tatum revealed to Yahoo Sports. “He tore his in January or February.”
Like Tatum, Damian Lillard went down during the NBA Playoffs, amid his second run with the Milwaukee Bucks. While Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is also in the picture for Tatum, he was the last star to go down with the major injury, suffering it during the NBA Finals in Game 7.
Soon, Tatum might be the one giving Haliburton advice.
“We all had the same injury, just at different stages,” Tatum continued. “I’ve been in communication with Dame and Dejounte because they’re ahead of me. I ask, ‘How did it feel when you first got out of the boot? When you started walking? When you got back on the court?’ They’ve been really helpful.”
Murray saw the court for just 31 games last season. During his first season with the New Orleans Pelicans, he tore his Achilles in late January in a matchup against Tatum’s Celtics. The one-time All-Star could be on pace to make his way back out on the floor for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
As for Lillard, his offseason took an unexpected turn when the Milwaukee Bucks waived him. After becoming a free agent, Lillard signed with the Portland Trail Blazers. The expectation is that he will miss the entire 2025-2026 season, focusing on being one-hundred percent before firing up his second stint with the Blazers.
The Celtics understand that the next season might not be anything more than a gap year for them, as they deal with key losses, in addition to Tatum’s setback. That mindset should prevent Tatum from rushing back. However, the former third pick isn’t ready to rule out next year just yet.