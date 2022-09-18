Two Other Teams Were Reportedly Interested In Dennis Schroder

Skip to main content
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers signed point guard Dennis Schroder. According to Shams Charania (appearing on The Rally), he was deciding between the Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors.
Dennis Schroder is coming off a solid season where he averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest in 64 games for the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics.

Over the offseason, he turned 29 years old, but until Saturday he had remained unsigned. 

On Saturday, he was finally signed by the Los Angeles Lakers (who he used to play for during the 2020-21 season). 

Shams Charania appeared on The Rally on Saturday and reported that Schroder had several options to choose from before picking to sign with Los Angeles.

Charania on The Rally: "So Dennis Schroder was deciding between a few teams; the Lakers, the Raptors as well as the Phoenix Suns, I'm told, but he decided to sign with the Lakers on a one-year, $2.6 million deal."

Charania noting that the Suns and Raptors had interest is noteworthy because it could mean that both teams are in the market for a backup point guard. 

The Suns had the best record in the NBA season last year, while the Raptors were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Both teams had starting point guards (Chris Paul and Fred VanVleet) that were All-Stars last season, but it's always good to have a talented guard off the bench to run the second unit.  

When Schroder played for the Lakers in 2021, he started in all 61 regular season games (and six playoff games). 

He averaged 15.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists during the regular season, so he had a good stint with the Lakers. 

In addition to previously being teammates with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he was also with Russell Westbrook on the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

His addition to their roster is certainly intriguing. 

