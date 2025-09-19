Tyler Herro Injury Could Impact His Follow-Up All-Star Campaign
Tyler Herro is expected to miss time at the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
The Miami Heat guard reportedly suffered a foot injury, which will require surgery to repair. The timeline for Herro’s setback has not been revealed at this time.
via @5RasonsSports: While Tyler Herro is expected to miss the start of the season -- see our earlier report about his foot procedure -- an exact timetable has not been determined yet. Expect more on that later today.
Miami Heat’s Offseason Hits Keep Coming
There was a scare for the Heat at 2026 EuroBasket. As the tournament played on, Miami saw its young rising star Nikola Jovic deal with a setback. Fortunately, he was able to finish the tournament without having to head back to the US early.
In this case, Herro won’t be as fortunate. That’s a major blow for a Miami Heat team searching for its identity in the post-Jimmy Butler era.
With or without Butler, Herro was a go-to option for Miami. Since being on the team, the veteran guard has developed from a bench player to a full-time starter by his fourth season. During the Heat’s 2023-2024 run, Herro averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
He followed up that season with an All-Star campaign. Last year, Herro played in a career-high 77 games. Seeing the court for 35.4 minutes per game, the veteran guard produced 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. He shot the ball at a 47 percent clip from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc.
Last season, the Heat squeezed their way into the NBA Playoffs by winning a spot through the Play-In Tournament. They cracked the eighth seed with a 37-45 regular-season record. Herro and the Heat struggled to make it out of the first round.
Herro is expected to play a major role for Miami once again, but his setback certainly complicates things for the team at the beginning of the year. The Heat still have some notable names to help keep the team afloat in their All-Star’s absence.
Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, and the newly-acquired Norman Powell will play big roles for Miami next season. With the Eastern Conference seeing some of the lower-seeded teams making some big improvements over the offseason, the Heat have some notable obstacles to overcome at the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
As for Herro, his follow-up campaign after an All-Star season is likely to take a hit, depending on the actual timeline for his recovery.